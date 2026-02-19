Paul Kealy's play of the day at Southwell

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

6.00 Southwell

Constitution Hill might be running but there are better betting heats for punters, starting with the Class 5 6f handicap (6.00), in which Cargin Bhui is going to be favourite and certainly deserves to be.

Having been very well handicapped for a while, the five-year-old was starting to become frustrating, having been a beaten favourite three times on the spin when returning from a short break, but Lewis Edmunds found the key to him at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, with the pair running out commanding winners.

He has gone up 6lb for that, so has more to do, but a measure of how well handicapped he still is can be gleaned from the fact he was a close second on this track 12 months ago when going off favourite off a mark 10lb higher than he has now.

He certainly took his time to get that second win on the board, but now he has done so he's worth chancing to prove he can get back to his previous level.

With the money on offer, this race was always likely to fill, and Cargin Bhui wouldn't have got in without winning so well last time.

