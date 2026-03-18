Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sedgefield

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4.10 Sedgefield

Wee Alki could be worth a small punt in the 3m3f handicap hurdle (4.10) at Sedgefield despite recent form figures of P5P not offering a great deal of encouragement.

All three of those runs came on soft or heavy ground, though, and the Susan Corbett-trained seven-year-old has never shown anything when the ground has been deep.

He did go very close a couple of times on good ground at Kelso last spring, though, including over 3m2f when beaten just a nose, and he was finally off the mark when putting in a strong staying performance to win going away over just short of 3m at Hexham in November.

His three subsequent runs in conditions that don't suit have simply served to return him to the same winning mark, so there has to be some hope he can return to winning ways.

Wee Alki 16:10 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Susan Corbett

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'He could win this with a bit to spare' - Paul Kealy with a 3pt selection on Thursday

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