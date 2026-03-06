Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2.27 Sandown

He's shown promise on every run, winning his first two hurdles at Uttoxeter, first over 2m and then 2m4f. However, he's proved way too keen over the latter trip on soft ground on his past two outings and not really got home.

He was out of his depth anyway when third to No Drama This End in a Grade 2 at this track, but he ran well enough afterwards when second under 12st in a handicap at Windsor's Winter Millions meeting.

The rest were well beaten off and the third, fourth, fifth and seventh have since finished 2211 on their next outings, so that form looks good for the grade.

He's made the running in small fields, but I doubt that will be the plan in a 22-runner race with plenty of other pace options. He might be another well suited to a strong-run 2m.

Top Jimmy 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

can read Paul Kealy's tips in full:

'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips

Sign up to Racing Post+ now and receive 50% off the package of your choosing for six months ! This offer is available only to new and returning customers and is valid until midnight on Friday March 20. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.