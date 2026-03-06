- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
Top Jimmy
He's shown promise on every run, winning his first two hurdles at Uttoxeter, first over 2m and then 2m4f. However, he's proved way too keen over the latter trip on soft ground on his past two outings and not really got home.
He was out of his depth anyway when third to No Drama This End in a Grade 2 at this track, but he ran well enough afterwards when second under 12st in a handicap at Windsor's Winter Millions meeting.
The rest were well beaten off and the third, fourth, fifth and seventh have since finished 2211 on their next outings, so that form looks good for the grade.
He's made the running in small fields, but I doubt that will be the plan in a 22-runner race with plenty of other pace options. He might be another well suited to a strong-run 2m.
