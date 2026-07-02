Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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2.25 Sandown

In the Coral Dragon Stakes (2.25), I like the chances of Bill The Bull for Adam Kirby, who is doing so well in his first season as a trainer.

Bill The Bull started promisingly enough with a fourth in the Brocklesby and, although he gave away any chance when hanging right at Wolverhampton next time, Kirby had seen enough to give him a chance in Listed company in the National Stakes here in May.

He was a 50-1 shot there, but he led the field a merry dance and ended up beaten only a length in fourth, just half a length behind the subsequent Coventry runner-up Adaay Of Scarlett.

He was deservedly odds-on for a valuable maiden at Bath last time, but won it in the style of a horse still improving. He has the pace to bag the far rail from his draw in stall two and, while that is not quite the big advantage it used to be, might take some pegging back.

Bill The Bull 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Adam Kirby

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