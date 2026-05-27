Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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7.12 Sandown

John Gosden has already warned punters that Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.12 ) favourite Ombudsman was let down after winning at Meydan in March, saying: "It's quite tough training them in January and February to run in March, and then you've got the whole summer season coming, so we deliberately backed away afterwards."

He's still the form horse, of course, but he couldn't win this under a 3lb penalty last year, and gives 7lb to his rivals now.

It's hard to imagine him running to a mid-120s figure if not fully wound up, but he might need to do so to beat Gethin , who looked to have improved again when hacking up on his return at Kempton.

His trainer Owen Burrows is convinced Gethin is a Group 1 horse in the making, and he needs to be going close on these terms to justify his entry in the Eclipse back here in July.

Gethin 19:12 Sandown View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Owen Burrows

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'He's going to relish this stiffer test' - Paul Kealy with four bets on a star-studded Sandown card

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