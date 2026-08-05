Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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7.23 Sandown

Later on the card Ascending Star might be able to reverse recent Sandown form over a mile with Thursday Girl in the 7f handicap (7.23 ).

The pair finished second and third to Cristo last month, and the form has worked out well enough since to suggest they might be the pair to concentrate on.

The winner was a good second next time, while the fourth won a handicap at Newmarket and went up 4lb.

Thursday Girl won next time, going up to 1m½f, although she didn't need to improve to land odds of 4-6 in a weak fillies' novice at Nottingham.

Ascending Star, who has more sprinters in his pedigree than anything, raced keenly while pestered in front last time, and on a track with such a stiff finish, he may always be suited to a lesser distance.

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