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TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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Dancing Gemini

3.00 Sandown

I certainly won't be going mad in the six-runner bet365 Mile (3.00) at Sandown, but I can't help but think last year's winner Dancing Gemini is a bit of an insulting price at around 12-1.

He did lose his form after finishing a length third in the Prix Jacques le Marois, but he comes out second best on the figures at the weights and we know he goes very well fresh.

A half-length second in the French Guineas on his seasonal return at three, he began last year with a runaway win in the Doncaster Mile before a commanding success in this race and a neck second in the Lockinge.

Any of those three spring runs from last season entitle him to serious respect here, and as a prominent racer he'll likely be in the right place should this turn tactical, which is often what happens in small fields at Sandown.

Silk
Dancing Gemini15:00 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Roger Teal

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'He's a bit of an insulting price' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections  

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