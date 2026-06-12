Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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3.17 Sandown

Raammee was beaten at a short price at the track on his return, but the warning signs were there as his reappearance came too late for him to qualify for the Hunt Cup, for which he'd been entered and was among the market leaders.

He ran very much as though the race was needed, but wasn't given a hard time or beaten far despite being too free in the early stages, and trainer Roger Varian – in red-hot form – has put him in the John Smith's Cup, so still evidently has big plans for a four-year-old he said could end up "quite tasty" in his pre-season stable tour.

Raammee 15:17 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy offers up five tips at Sandown and York on Saturday

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