Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 FairyhouseHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 FairyhouseHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay Of The Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

author image
Senior tipster
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Raammee

3.17 Sandown

Raammee was beaten at a short price at the track on his return, but the warning signs were there as his reappearance came too late for him to qualify for the Hunt Cup, for which he'd been entered and was among the market leaders.

He ran very much as though the race was needed, but wasn't given a hard time or beaten far despite being too free in the early stages, and trainer Roger Varian – in red-hot form – has put him in the John Smith's Cup, so still evidently has big plans for a four-year-old he said could end up "quite tasty" in his pre-season stable tour.

Silk
Raammee15:17 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy offers up five tips at Sandown and York on Saturday  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers