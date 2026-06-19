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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
Lake Forest
It wouldn't be a great surprise if Aussie star Joliestar proved different class in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as also-rans from her country tend to beat ours, and she comes here on the back of three straight wins at home, the last two in Group 1s.
That said, I was blown away by William Haggas's Lake Forest on his return at Haydock following a gelding operation, and will be backing him each-way despite stall one.
He was entitled to win that 7f contest, but not in the style in which he did, and while the drop to 6f for the first time in a while asks another question, the 2024 Commonwealth Cup runner-up did seem to travel more sweetly last month than he did throughout the last season.
He wouldn't be the first horse to become a better model after being gelded.
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'I was blown away by him on his return' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
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