Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay Of The Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

author image
Senior tipster
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lake Forest

3.40 Ascot

It wouldn't be a great surprise if Aussie star Joliestar proved different class in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as also-rans from her country tend to beat ours, and she comes here on the back of three straight wins at home, the last two in Group 1s.

That said, I was blown away by William Haggas's Lake Forest on his return at Haydock following a gelding operation, and will be backing him each-way despite stall one.

He was entitled to win that 7f contest, but not in the style in which he did, and while the drop to 6f for the first time in a while asks another question, the 2024 Commonwealth Cup runner-up did seem to travel more sweetly last month than he did throughout the last season.

He wouldn't be the first horse to become a better model after being gelded.

Silk
Lake Forest15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below

'I was blown away by him on his return' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot    

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers