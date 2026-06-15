Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

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6.10 Ascot

In the Copper Horse Stakes Valiancy is going to be another short-priced handicap favourite following his commanding win after finding trouble at Hamilton on his return.

You can certainly see the case for him, but the Hamilton contest was only a Class 3 and was full of exposed horses, so this does demand a lot more off an 8lb higher mark.

You can certainly make a case for plenty of others, but the one who catches my eye at the prices is Aeronautic for Joseph O'Brien.

He has thrown the kitchen sink at the Ascot Stakes with seven runners, but has just this five-year-old here with American star John Velazquez, four times a Royal Ascot winner, albeit all on the straight track, in the saddle.

Aeronautic was far from the finished article when running in this last year, but was an eye-catching fifth, and he continued to run well in top handicap company afterwards.

He was admittedly below par when attempting Group 3 company on his latest effort at Meydan, but he was sent off third favourite despite being the lowest-rated horse in the race (14lb off top) on the back of a really promising handicap third a month earlier.

He's been freshened up since, and if he's back in that sort of form he should run another big race.

Aeronautic 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'He's a far bigger player than the market suggests' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400k guaranteed pool

'She could take her form to a totally new level' - Tom Segal with five fancies on day one of Royal Ascot

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