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TippingPlay Of The Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

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Senior tipster
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Stateira

5.35 Ascot

It's not going to be easy winning a handicap at this track off a mark of 105, but I thought Stateira looked tailor-made for a big straight-track race at Ascot after she powered home in the all-weather Fillies' And Mares' Championship over 7f at Newcastle in April.

She stepped up to Group 2 company for the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last month, and I don't think I'd be out of line in suggesting she may have won it had she got a clear run.

Silk
Stateira17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below:

Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool  

'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot  

'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot 

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

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