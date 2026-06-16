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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
Stateira
It's not going to be easy winning a handicap at this track off a mark of 105, but I thought Stateira looked tailor-made for a big straight-track race at Ascot after she powered home in the all-weather Fillies' And Mares' Championship over 7f at Newcastle in April.
She stepped up to Group 2 company for the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last month, and I don't think I'd be out of line in suggesting she may have won it had she got a clear run.
Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below:
Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot
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