Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

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5.35 Ascot

It's not going to be easy winning a handicap at this track off a mark of 105, but I thought Stateira looked tailor-made for a big straight-track race at Ascot after she powered home in the all-weather Fillies' And Mares' Championship over 7f at Newcastle in April.

She stepped up to Group 2 company for the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last month, and I don't think I'd be out of line in suggesting she may have won it had she got a clear run.

Stateira 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below:

Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool

'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot

'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot



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