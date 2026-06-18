Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

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5.00 Ascot

Most of the fancied runners in the Sandringham are drawn high, including my main play Glyfada in stall 31, although I would genuinely happily back her from stall one as I think she could be miles ahead of her mark.

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained filly showed plenty of promise when second on her debut over 1m1f at the Curragh, and then scored on her second start when stepped up to 1m2½f at Naas, which is a stiff track.

She still has an entry in the Irish Oaks and clearly stays well enough, but it was her final handicap-qualifying success back at a mile that tells you she's potentially very good.

Glyfada was held up early in fourth of the six runners around Killarney's sharp track, and the early pace was particularly slow, which is no help to a strong stayer dropped in trip.

When the pace did pick up, though, Glyfada stormed clear to win going away by two lengths despite being carried wide, recording a finishing speed percentage of almost 114 per cent, which tells you they were really trapping.

She was 5-4 favourite but that race can't have been run to suit, and the runner-up, who was getting 4lb, has hacked up since.

O'Brien has taken the trouble of booking Oisin Murphy, whose last seven rides for the yard have finished 2121135, with the fifth being on a 355-1 shot at Sha Tin and his winners including Porta Fortuna in the Cheveley Park and Balantina at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Glyfada is a 91-rated half-sister to Group 2 winner Prague, and I'd happily bet she'll be rated at least a stone higher by the end of the season.

Glyfada 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot

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