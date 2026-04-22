Paul Kealy's play of the day at Perth

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3.10 Perth

The jumps season may be drawing to a close, but there's a surprisingly good batch of races with just a few days to go, and the pick of the betting opportunities may come in the Class 2 handicap chase over 2m4f at Perth.

There are big stables involved, with Toothless representing Paul Nicholls after a couple of recent seconds and Gordon Elliott, who has had well over 200 Perth winners in his career, sending over Slanagaibhgoleir, back at the right trip after failing to stay a mile further in the Ulster National last time.

However, the eye is drawn to the Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore-trained Inox Allen , who has a headgear switch as he returns to the scene of his runaway win at this meeting from a year ago.

Inox Allen scooted up from the front by 11 lengths in a first-time visor in a novice handicap chase at this fixture 12 months ago, although it's fair to say he hasn't shown anything since, pulling up on his return and beating only one rival in two other outings.

However, he weakened only at the third-last over 2m7½f at Musselburgh when last seen, and he'd failed to stay on a previous try over that far.

Raised 11lb for his Perth success, he has quickly been given 7lb of that back, and he is clearly handicapped to win again if the cheekpieces work.

As we have noted, Inox Allen has already won in one set of first-time headgear, while his half-brother Jupiter Allen won in first-time cheekpieces last year, so I'm happy to take a chance they turn him around.

Inox Allen 15:10 Perth View Racecard Jky: Alan Doyle (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

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'He is clearly handicapped to win again' - Paul Kealy with four Thursday selections

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