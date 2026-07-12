Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newton Abbot

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3.42 Newton Abbot

Get The Value runs in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle (3.42) at Newton Abbot, having just run his best race for more than a year when third at Stratford.

That is not saying much, given he was beaten more than 11 lengths, but it was a big step in the right direction and a return to form has obviously been anticipated as he had been well backed the time before but flopped.

He is hardly trustworthy, but there is no doubt he is incredibly well handicapped as he went off at 13-8 favourite but ran terribly in a handicap on this card last year off a mark of 109, and is now rated 92.

That is just about when his problems started, but before that he won handicaps very easily off marks of 91 and 100 (here), and was a neck second off 107 (also here).

He is only eight and, if he is on the way back, he will fall in soon enough off his rating, while Kielan Woods, on for all his best runs and two starts ago when backed, is on board again.

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