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TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

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Ammes

3.15 Newmarket

Ammes was beaten a fair way when fourth of 16 to the obviously Group-class Sallaal in a 1m2f Oaks day handicap at Epsom last time, but I would be inclined to mark him up at least a little for that given he was never able to get all the way across to the stands' side on ground that was bordering on soft. He certainly raced a lot further away from it than the first three and the fifth.

He is arguably better on quicker ground anyway, ran plenty of good races from 1m3f to1m6f last season, and could run a big race each-way with Mason Paetel taking off a handy 5lb.

Silk
Ammes15:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Mason Paetel (5lb)Tnr: James Owen

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'You can put him anywhere in a race' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections  

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