Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

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2.55 Newmarket

I'll be getting involved in Frost At Dawn in the HKJC World Pool Palace House Stakes as I think she should probably be favourite.

Frost At Dawn was ahead of Asfoora when second in the King Charles III Stakes, and when fourth in the King George at Goodwood, and she was only a length and a quarter down in the Nunthorpe off levels.

It is a case of the faster the ground, the better, so with the rain that's due this weekend not scheduled to arrive until after racing on Saturday, she should have her perfect conditions for trainer William Knight, whose horses have been running very well of late.

Frost At Dawn 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: William Knight

Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'He took his form to a different level' - Paul Kealy is predicting an upset in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday

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