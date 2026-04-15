Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

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3.35 Newmarket

Hawk Mountain is the right favourite on form for the Betway Craven Stakes (3.35), but Aidan O'Brien's record at this meeting (2-37 since 2009) has to ring alarm bells.

With a nod to the impressive Kempton novice wins of Appleby's Hidden Force, preference is still for Karl Burke's Hankelow .

He improved on every start as a juvenile, finishing with a course-and-distance win in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes, in which he made all.

In his recent Racing Post Stable Tour Burke called him a "proper high-class colt who's starting to work and look well," adding that he was going to go straight for the 2,000 Guineas but as he is further forward than he thought he could take in the Craven first.

That's the sort of thing you want to hear when thinking of having a bet on a three-year-old first time out.

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'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting



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