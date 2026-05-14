Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2.40 Newbury

Celeborn has clearly been ready to run for a while as he was a ground-related non-runner when things got too quick at Chester last week.

He has had his issues as he hasn't been seen since an impressive first-time-out win over 1m½f at Epsom last year.

Still, he was a subject of some very positive comments from trainer George Boughey, who said in his recent stable tour that Celeborn had done incredibly well from three to four which, given he is a son of Postponed who was late maturer and ran his best races at the age of five, is perhaps to be expected.

I have a feeling he could prove a fair bit better than a 90-rated handicapper, so I want to be with him as he attempts to win first time out for the third time in as many seasons.

Celeborn 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He has to go well back up in trip on a course he likes' - Paul Kealy with three tips from York and Newbury

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.