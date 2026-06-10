Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

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3.30 Newbury

We have more rain on the horizon, and that should mean Newbury remains pretty soft, which will be very good news for Forty Years On , who goes in the 7f handicap (3.30 ).

The George Scott-trained four-year-old can clearly handle better ground as she won twice on good last season, but you only have to watch how she went through the soft surface at Ascot when completing her hat-trick in September to know she's always going to be at her best when the mud is flying.

There she was held up and still last of 12 with two furlongs to run, and had five lengths to find on the leading pair a furlong out, but cut them down without her rider having to resort to the whip to win by half a length.

She's 6lb higher now as she was beaten only a head when going for the four-timer on the all-weather at Southwell next time, which was a pretty good run considering how upset she had got both behind and in the stalls.

Hopefully she's grown up a bit over the winter, as she's a sister to a Listed winner and surely has more to come from a mark of 88 after just five starts. She has been ready to run for a while as she was a non-runner when the ground dried out at Newmarket last month.

Forty Years On 15:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: George Scott

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'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday

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