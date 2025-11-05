Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Tranquil Sea

2.50 Newbury

In the Pertemps qualifier at Newbury, Tranquil Sea could take advantage of race-fitness and the chunks of weight he'll be receiving from the likes of Haiti Couleurs, Act Of Authority and East India Express.

The top three don't need to go up in the weights to qualify for the final (a top-four finish will do), and Haiti Couleurs certainly won't be running in that anyway and is unlikely to be given a tough time, while Tranquil Sea could certainly do with a big rise.

He was never stronger than at the line when scoring over an official 2m7½f at Chepstow last time, and while that race was run over more than 100 yards further than advertised, this one is going to be run over nearly a furlong further than its official 3m and 57 yards.

Tranquil Sea's former connections were of the opinion he had the potential to win a decent prize over a staying trip, and they tried him at 3m when he was only a few months beyond his fourth birthday, and he's clearly a stronger horse now.

Tranquil Sea14:50 Newbury
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He's potentially better than a run-of-the-mill handicapper' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections   

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

