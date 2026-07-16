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Tipping

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

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Silk
Accademia16:45 Newbury
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Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Accademia

4.45 Newbury

In the following Class 5 mile handicap for three-year-olds (4.45), I like the chances of Accademia completing a two-timer.

She'd shown some promise in three runs as a juvenile and clearly needed her handicap debut in May when beating only one home at odds of 16-1, but she was well backed a couple of weeks ago at Doncaster (15-2 to 11-2) and powered home to win going away by the best part of two lengths.

Accademia has a 7lb rise to deal with, but that was a commanding win, and the way she finished suggests this daughter of St Mark's Basilica is going to relish going up another furlong.

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big-price amongst his four Friday selections   

'He looked like a weapon when winning last time' - Denis Harney with two tips at Killarney on Friday   

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