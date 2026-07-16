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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Accademia
In the following Class 5 mile handicap for three-year-olds (4.45), I like the chances of Accademia completing a two-timer.
She'd shown some promise in three runs as a juvenile and clearly needed her handicap debut in May when beating only one home at odds of 16-1, but she was well backed a couple of weeks ago at Doncaster (15-2 to 11-2) and powered home to win going away by the best part of two lengths.
Accademia has a 7lb rise to deal with, but that was a commanding win, and the way she finished suggests this daughter of St Mark's Basilica is going to relish going up another furlong.
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'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big-price amongst his four Friday selections
'He looked like a weapon when winning last time' - Denis Harney with two tips at Killarney on Friday
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