Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh

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3.55 Musselburgh

Donald McCain could go close with Who's Glen in the 2m4f Night Nurse final (3.55) at Musselburgh.

Fifth in last season's Chester Cup off a mark of 93 on the Flat, Who's Glen lost his form afterwards for Andrew Balding, but showed more than enough to suggest he could be very nicely treated off a hurdles mark of just 106 when third to Judicial Deference over this course and distance on his debut in a qualifier in December.

He was beaten only four lengths by the winner, who has gone in twice more since and is one of the favourites for another of these series finals at Kelso on Saturday off a mark of 124, while he is 8lb better off with runner-up The G Wizard, who finished three lengths ahead.

Who's Glen hasn't been so good since, particularly last time on deep ground at Doncaster, but he's had just the three runs required to get him into this, and there's little doubt he has the ability to make a mockery of his mark, although it has to be said he's hardly prolific.

Who's Glen 15:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain

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