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TippingPlay of the Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Leicester

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Senior tipster
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Strike Red

2.05 Leicester

He lost his form at the end of last season, but that just means he is now fantastically well handicapped on the form he showed last spring and summer, and his returning third at Newcastle was a massive step in the right direction.

He is eight now, but these sprinters can go on for a while and he was second in the Stewards' Cup last season off an 8lb higher mark. He was also runner-up in this race second time out last season off 12lb higher than he is now, and he has Warren Fentiman on board to reduce the burden by a further 3lb.

I will be staggered, not to mention considerably poorer, if he is out of the first four.

Silk
Strike Red14:05 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb)Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

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Paul Kealy had 10-3 and 2-1 winners on Friday - now he's got a massive SIX tips for the jumps season finale  

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