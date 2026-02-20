Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

1.10 Kempton

Bourbali is better known as a chaser these days, but has been back over hurdles for his last three outings and has run well enough, particularly last time when second to the in-form Celtic Art, with a subsequent winner back in third.

The key to his chance could be the track as he does seem to like Kempton, having won twice here over fences and finished a ten-and-a-half-length third to Bad in the Class 2 handicap chase (4.05) on this card last year.

The ten-length winner goes for a repeat off a 19lb higher mark (second remains 9lb higher), while Bourbali, whose sole hurdles outing on the course resulted in a 40-1 second when giving 3lb to Grey Dawning a few years ago, has a 4lb lower rating here.

He's been in the first three 23 times from 38 starts, and if he runs his usual honest race he makes plenty of appeal to make it 24.

Bourbali 13:10 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Rian Corcoran (7lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

can read Paul Kealy's tips in full here . . .

'Marathon chases are very much his thing' - Paul Kealy provides five bets for Saturday's action

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.