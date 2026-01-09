Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2.05 Kempton

There aren't many other decent betting heats at Kempton, but I'm keen to give Soul Icon another chance at 3m (2.05) after he blew out when a well-backed favourite for the Badger Beers at Wincanton in November, unseating three out when making some ground but never looking likely to threaten.

It's possible he didn't stay, but he was given one of those hold-up-to-get-the-trip rides, which is daft most of the time, but especially so with a horse who usually likes to race prominently in a race that is usually dominated by prominent racers on fast ground – and was.

I think we can be fairly confident that a more forceful ride is in the offing now as Sam Twiston-Davies has been booked and he is mustard from the front.

What's more, since 2019 he has ridden eight times for the yard for form figures of 332P1112 and on six of those occasions he cut out the running. Soul Icon will either stay or he won't, and if he does he ought to be a big player on a course that he obviously likes, having beaten Edwardstone in last season's Desert Orchid over 2m.

Soul Icon 14:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Keiran Burke

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'A more forceful ride is in the offing and his jockey is mustard from the front' - Paul Kealy with a fantastic five Saturday tips

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.