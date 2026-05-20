Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

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2.00 Haydock

The most prolific soft-ground winner on the card is the Shaun Lycett-trained Torcello , who has won five times on such a surface, but is a 12-year-old without a win or even any decent form to his name.

Still, the last time he faced soft ground he was running in much better races off marks in the high 80s and 90s, and he's now down to 68 in a pretty dreadful Class 5 2m handicap (2.00).

Ridden by Isobelle Chalmers (7lb) and Myla Coppins (7;b) on his two outings this year, he has dropped 10lb for them and is now partnered by Rossa Ryan, who has five wins and five seconds to his name for Lycett from just 26 rides.

It's still a bit of a stab in the dark given Torcello's age and recent form, but he's going to handle conditions better than most and will likely be a fair price, so it's a stab I'm prepared to take to small money.

Torcello 14:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Shaun Lycett

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