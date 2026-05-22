Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

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3.30 Haydock

It's barely a year since Getreadytorumble made his racecourse debut, and all he has done since then is improve, with his last five runs being career bests on RPRs.

He needs to pull out a deal more again, but I would be inclined to mark him up for last month's third to Mission Central at Naas as I think he would have won with a clear run. The winner certainly did the form no harm when going in again at Naas on Sunday and is now as low as 10-1 for the King Charles.

I can't say I'm overjoyed with a draw in stall one (this race is on a different course to the first two days, so low-drawn winners then are irrelevant), but he's going to be dropped in anyway and is not a million miles away from the main hare in Night Raider (6).

Getreadytorumble 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'This trainer has always been mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action

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