Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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4.52 Goodwood

Solar Aclaim has done most of his racing at 5-6f, but I thought he was a huge eyecatcher despite finishing only 11th of 13 in a 7½f handicap at Chester on his return this month.

Drawn widest of all, he was held up at the back and took a fierce hold, leaving him a dozen lengths behind with a furlong and a half to run. However, he managed to narrow the gap to just four lengths at the line while being barely ridden.

A draw in stall 12 isn't ideal, as the ground is unlikely to stay soft enough for them to come across to the stands' side, but Solar Aclaim looked to stay the trip well (his sire was a specialist over it) and he's worth another chance with a bit of cut underfoot no issue at all.

Solar Aclaim 16:52 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

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