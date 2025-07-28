Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

3.45 Goodwood

Shagraan doesn't need much explaining as he won the three-year-old handicap at this meeting last year and simply runs his race every time he turns up.

The pick of his efforts this term is probably his close fourth to American Affair and Jm Jungle at York in May, but I thought he was a tad better than the bare result suggests when finishing third last time in the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown, where he ran down plenty of horses rated higher than him in the closing stages.

There could be another burst of improvement to come from this four-year-old, and I don't see why he is a few points longer in the betting than Adrestia, who he passed on the line at Sandown on the same terms as now.

Mon Na Slieve is a bit of a flyer as he runs as many bad races as good ones, but he's very capable at his best, as he showed when fifth, just behind Shagraan, at York in May, and when winning so easily at Ayr two starts ago for his second success of the campaign.

He was rated in the 90s at his peak – was a close seventh of 28 off 91 at Royal Ascot last year – and, despite his uneven profile, he may be on his way back there.

Shagraan 15:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He has the potential to outrun his odds' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven tips on day one of Glorious Goodwood

The Racing Post Summer Spectacular brings together the very best in racing journalism with some truly great Flat racing through the summer. Unlock all our coverage by signing up to Racing Post+ Ultimate now and get 60% off your first month by using the code RPSUMMER20. Sign up here. Available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at £49.95 unless you call our cancellation line to cancel.