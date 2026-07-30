Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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5.20 Goodwood

After being short-headed by subsequent London Gold Cup and Golden Gates winner Lost Boys at Sandown in April, he went off at just 4-1 for the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, but missed the kick and, like lots of those out the back, could never get a look-in afterwards.

I would be fairly confident he is miles better than that (he had a debut win in February to his name over the horse who was second in it) and that he will make a mockery of his mark of 88, while trainer Charlie Appleby's superb record with horses in first-time cheekpieces (hugely profitable if you back them all blind) further enhances his appeal.

Into The Light 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday

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