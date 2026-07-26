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Tipping

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Galway

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Galileo Dame

6.40 Galway

Two summer festivals collide this week with Glorious Goodwood and Galway, but the latter has the stage to itself for a day.

The 2m1f Connacht Hotel Handicap (6.40) is the feature on day one, and it's a good quality staying handicap.

It is, however, nowhere near as good as races like the Chester Cup and Ascot Stakes, and having run really well in those, Galileo Dame is a surprisingly big price for this one, with most firms offering double figures.

Galileo Dame was first stepped up to a proper staying trip at Chester, and she ran a blinder there, being beaten only a length and a half into fourth at odds of 6-1. Next time at Ascot she finished a highly creditable seventh of 20, losing a few places inside the final furlong when probably not quite getting home over that 2m4f.

This 2m1f on well-watered ground should be more her bag, and I wouldn't read too much into her seventh of nine in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse last time over just 1m6f.

With an incredible 23 winners from 69 runners in the past two weeks, including a treble at Gowran on Saturday, trainer Joseph O'Brien couldn't be in any better form.

He does, of course, have the shorter-priced dual bumper winner Light Up The Dark in the field as well, and that one has been in career-best Flat form, too.

Whether she really wants this far on the Flat remains to be seen, though, as she was a bit of a weak finisher over similar trips last season, once at this meeting in a much softer race over 2m½f, and then when dropping away tamely over a furlong further at Bellewstown.

Silk
Galileo Dame18:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr B O'Neill Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor  

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