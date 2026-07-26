Paul Kealy's play of the day at Galway

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

6.40 Galway

Two summer festivals collide this week with Glorious Goodwood and Galway, but the latter has the stage to itself for a day.

The 2m1f Connacht Hotel Handicap (6.40) is the feature on day one, and it's a good quality staying handicap.

It is, however, nowhere near as good as races like the Chester Cup and Ascot Stakes, and having run really well in those, Galileo Dame is a surprisingly big price for this one, with most firms offering double figures.

Galileo Dame was first stepped up to a proper staying trip at Chester, and she ran a blinder there, being beaten only a length and a half into fourth at odds of 6-1. Next time at Ascot she finished a highly creditable seventh of 20, losing a few places inside the final furlong when probably not quite getting home over that 2m4f.

This 2m1f on well-watered ground should be more her bag, and I wouldn't read too much into her seventh of nine in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse last time over just 1m6f.

With an incredible 23 winners from 69 runners in the past two weeks, including a treble at Gowran on Saturday, trainer Joseph O'Brien couldn't be in any better form.

He does, of course, have the shorter-priced dual bumper winner Light Up The Dark in the field as well, and that one has been in career-best Flat form, too.

Whether she really wants this far on the Flat remains to be seen, though, as she was a bit of a weak finisher over similar trips last season, once at this meeting in a much softer race over 2m½f, and then when dropping away tamely over a furlong further at Bellewstown.

Galileo Dame 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr B O'Neill Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.