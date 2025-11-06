Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter

3.35 Exeter

I'm intrigued by the return of Hipop Des Ongrais , who trounced the now useful Forward Plan (rated 138) early in his career, took a while to develop after that, but was on the up again when last seen, winning his last two.

The big problem is that he was last seen almost two years ago, so we have to take a lot on trust. However, trainer Robert Walford has always thought a bit of him, saying he expected him to be at one of the big tracks one day, and he'd definitely be one of the more interestingly handicapped horses off his mark of 114 if you knew he was fit and healthy.

I can't believe his trainer would be trying new headgear – the yard is 5-20 with first-time cheekpieces since 2019 – unless he was reasonably straight, while more than half of Walford's chasers have hit the first three at Exeter in the last five seasons. He's worth a little dart at a big price.

Hipop Des Ongrais 15:35 Exeter Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Robert Walford

