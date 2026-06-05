Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

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2.05 Epsom

Connections of Sparks Fly must be relishing another crack at the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.05 ) following her third last year when nothing went right for her.

Usually a prominent racer, Sparks Fly emerged from stall eight 12 months ago and was leaned on from the gates by the filly on her immediate inside, the result being she was unable to take her usual prominent position.

That proved unfortunate as the first and second raced in those positions throughout, while Sparks Fly had to come from some way off the pace.

She had to wait for room three furlongs out and was denied a run a furlong later, but when finally in the clear she flew home to finish just half a length behind the runner-up and three lengths clear of the rest.

She's in stall two this time, so should have a much better chance of getting a decent early position, and will certainly relish the ground if it turns out to be easier than last year.

She looked every bit as good as she was when beaten only two lengths by Lambourn in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, and does seem to be at her very best running around a left-handed bend.

Sparks Fly 14:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: David Loughnane

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'He looks a rapidly improving sprinter' - Paul Kealy with seven selections for Derby day at Epsom

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