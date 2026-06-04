Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

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3.15 Epsom

A high draw over 1m2f is far from insurmountable, but only two of the last ten winners have come from a double-figure stall, and six of the first seven in the betting are drawn ten or higher, with the two jollies in 15 and 16 of the 17 runners.

The odd one out is former Royal Ascot winner Hand Of God, who got his head back in front with a commanding win last time at Newbury and has not been unduly burdened by a 5lb rise, but the one I want to take a chance on is Liberty Lane from stall one.

He has admittedly not run particularly well in two runs this season, but that's three years in a row he has been below par first time out, while last time at Newbury the ground was a shade too fast and the distance definitely too far when he was fourth to Kalpana in the 1m4f Aston Park Stakes.

He was only seventh to stablemate Bolster in this race two years ago, but would probably have won with anything like a clear run, and I don't think there's much reason to doubt he is still as good as he was. After all, the last time he ran on ground with a bit of ease he gave 6lb and a pretty comfortable beating to Gethin in a Listed race at Newmarket in November.

As long as there's no jar in the ground he looks a big price with the promising Jack Nicholls taking off 5lb.

Liberty Lane 15:15 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

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