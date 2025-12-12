Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

2.05 Doncaster

The two televised handicaps from Doncaster are both interesting enough and I can't help but think Hurricane Bay is a shade over-priced in the 3m chase (2.05).

He weakened only on the run-in when a 13-length second to Moon Rocket on his return over this course and distance last month, and there was no disgrace in that effort against a young horse who had been second in a couple of Grade 2 novice hurdles last season.

This race lacks that sort of totally unexposed potential improver, and Hurricane Bay, who took well to chasing last season, winning twice, is now having his second run after a wind operation.

He had hurdles form figures at Doncaster of 131, so he certainly likes the track, and I'm not sure he should be one of the outsiders in what looks a tight enough race.

Hurricane Bay 14:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Lucy Wadham

can read Paul Kealy's tips in full here:

'I'm not sure he should be one of the outsiders' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday selections

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.