Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
Hurricane Bay
The two televised handicaps from Doncaster are both interesting enough and I can't help but think Hurricane Bay is a shade over-priced in the 3m chase (2.05).
He weakened only on the run-in when a 13-length second to Moon Rocket on his return over this course and distance last month, and there was no disgrace in that effort against a young horse who had been second in a couple of Grade 2 novice hurdles last season.
This race lacks that sort of totally unexposed potential improver, and Hurricane Bay, who took well to chasing last season, winning twice, is now having his second run after a wind operation.
He had hurdles form figures at Doncaster of 131, so he certainly likes the track, and I'm not sure he should be one of the outsiders in what looks a tight enough race.
