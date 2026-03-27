Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

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2.25 Doncaster

Intrusively spent his first two seasons with Ed Bethell, and he managed to win only once at long odds-on as a juvenile, but it's fair to say he ruined his chance of being competitive in handicaps by running a close third in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when still a maiden and a 40-1 outsider.

He went up 19lb to a rating of 102 for that run in what turned out to be an average running of the Group 2 at best, so he was always going to have a difficult three-year-old campaign. He ran well on occasions, not least when fourth of 14 despite a slow start to Desperate Dan in a course-and-distance handicap in October.

He went to the sales after that and was snapped up by current connections for just 12,000gns. There's every chance that'll prove good business.

That Doncaster race was a decent enough affair (the second and third are in the top half of the betting in the Lincoln), and Intrusively, who runs as a first-time gelding, is 5lb better off for two and a half lengths with the winner, among the favourites at a much shorter price.

Veteran Robert Havlin wouldn't immediately strike you as an eye-catching booking, but no jockey who's had more than 20 rides for Appleby has a better strike-rate than his 8-33 and he has six seconds to boot. I'd be happy enough it's a good sign Intrusively is fit and raring to go first time off what is now a tempting rating of 85.

The Gypsy Davey 16:30 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Mrs C Williams

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'He's fit and raring to go' - Paul Kealy has two Lincoln tips and is sure he's spotted big value in the consolation race

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