Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chester

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2.35 Chester

Last year's Derby hero Lambourn makes his return in the Deepbridge Huxley Stakes (2.35) and, while we've already seen how dangerous it is to oppose Aidan O'Brien at this meeting, he looks vulnerable over just 1m2½f.

First-time cheekpieces might keep him alive to the task, but I think he's opposable and, with second favourite Bay City Roller better with plenty of cut and under a 5lb penalty, I like the chance of Royal Rhyme .

He'd arguably prefer a deeper surface too (trainer Karl Burke said he reckons he could win a Group 1 on soft ground this season), but on Racing Post Ratings there isn't a lot of difference between his best form on anything from good to firm to soft.

He has to bounce back from a disappointing recent effort, but he was sent to Ireland for his opening start of the campaign and just proved way too free.

Better was expected as he was favourite, but he still shaped as though retaining all his ability, and he has any number of runs to his name from last season to suggest he should be much closer to, and perhaps even shorter than, Bay City Roller in the betting at these weights.

Royal Rhyme 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips

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