Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay Of The Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chester

Senior tipster
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ruby's Profit

1.30 Chester

Assuming Ruby's Profit doesn't miss the kick as she did at Bath on Monday, there shouldn't be anything faster from the gates than her in stall two, and she could go one better than at this meeting last year, when she was beaten by Redorange in a three-year-old handicap off a mark 3lb lower than she is on now.

She won either side of that run, and the Chester form was good as Redorange is currently rated a stone higher. Ruby's Profit ran several fine races after last May as well, including when third as 11-4 favourite for the 16-runner 3YO Dash at Epsom on Derby day off a 6lb higher mark than she has now.

There's a reason she missed the break on Monday as she was tried in a first-time hood and simply went to sleep in the stalls, but she went down by only length and is evidently in good nick. 

Silk
Ruby's Profit13:30 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Racing Post+ Ultimate and Tipping subscribers can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers