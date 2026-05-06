Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chester

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1.30 Chester

Assuming Ruby's Profit doesn't miss the kick as she did at Bath on Monday, there shouldn't be anything faster from the gates than her in stall two, and she could go one better than at this meeting last year, when she was beaten by Redorange in a three-year-old handicap off a mark 3lb lower than she is on now.

She won either side of that run, and the Chester form was good as Redorange is currently rated a stone higher. Ruby's Profit ran several fine races after last May as well, including when third as 11-4 favourite for the 16-runner 3YO Dash at Epsom on Derby day off a 6lb higher mark than she has now.

There's a reason she missed the break on Monday as she was tried in a first-time hood and simply went to sleep in the stalls, but she went down by only length and is evidently in good nick.

Ruby's Profit 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

can read all of Paul Kealy's tips below . . .

'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday

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