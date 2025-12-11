Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

3.00 Cheltenham

The Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00) is the first race of its type at Cheltenham this season, as the one booked for last month had to be cancelled because the ground was too quick, and it's still going to be pretty fast now, with some good to firm in places.

Busselton ran in both the November and December races last season, and I'd assumed he was being primed for the big one at the festival as he was eye-catching enough both times.

However, despite being very well backed in March, he ran no sort of race and was pulled up. Next time out he won a cross-country event at Punchestown on better ground in May.

I don't know what the plan is with him this season, but if he's ever going to win one of these at Cheltenham it will surely be when the ground is quick, as that suits him perfectly, with most of his best performances having come on a surface no quicker than good to yielding.

His trainer Joseph O'Brien is trying something new with a first-time visor. He hadn't deployed a first-time visor for eight years until fitting Galen with the headgear when he finished second on the Flat in Bahrain last month.

Busselton has won in cheekpieces and blinkers, but this will be the first time he has run in any headgear over jumps since he won at Punchestown.

