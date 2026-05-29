Paul Kealy's play of the day at Carlisle

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1.30 Carlisle

The Richard and Peter Fahey-trained Castle Stuart is a horse I've had my eye on this season and I think he offers a bit of value at around 10-1.

Switched to the Fahey yard from Karl Burke in the middle of last season, he ran a couple of crackers in handicaps at York, including when a close third at the Ebor meeting, and I think he's been an eyecatcher in both runs this term.

First time at Doncaster he was given too much to do and stayed on late over 1m2f to finish sixth, while he was sixth again last time at York over 1m2½f.

There he raced a bit keenly in the early stages without getting any cover, while when the pace quickened he was caught flat-footed and badly outpaced before running on strongly at the finish.

That points to him being well suited to this slight step up in trip, particularly on a track with a stiff finish, and he's being a tad underestimated in the market.

The ground was very fast when he got up to force a dead-heat for third at York last summer, so conditions are not going to be an issue.

Castle Stuart 13:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

can read Paul Kealy's tips in full below . . .

'I'm quite excited by his chances' - Paul Kealy with three bets for Carlisle on Saturday

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