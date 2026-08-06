Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton

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4.00 Brighton

Taking a much shorter price about an inconsistent horse that excelled itself at big odds the time before has obvious risks, but I'm going to take a chance that 6f on a downhill track is just what U S S Charleston needs in the Brighton Bullet on the Sussex coast.

He was a 50-1 poke when a staying-on second to the ever-improving Naana's Shadow in an 18-runner handicap at Goodwood last week, and he deserved to be those odds given his previous runs in July had been poor.

However, his earlier best piece of form had come when running on away from the favoured stands' side rail to be fifth to Naana's Shadow in the Dash at Epsom, and that means his two top pieces of form have come on downhill tracks, just like this one.

U S S Charleston 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas Tnr: Lemos De Souza

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'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips

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