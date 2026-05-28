Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton

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3.52 Brighton

After losing its first few fixtures thanks to infestations of leatherjackets and nematode worms, Brighton is finally back staging racing and that could be good news for Havana Mojito, who goes in the mile handicap.

The John Gallagher-trained five-year-old has three wins and two seconds from 11 outings at Brighton, while his only two places from 13 other runs came at Epsom, which is very similar, so it's fair to say he's particularly well suited to this type of course.

He was in cracking form early last spring at the course, finishing 211 on his first three starts of the campaign, although he went off the boil after finishing second at Epsom in July.

Still, he went up to a mark of 64 for that effort and is back down to just 55 now, which is 2lb lower than for his last win. His two runs this season haven't been disastrous by any means and the latest just four days ago is likely to have put him cherry ripe for this.

Havana Mojito 15:52 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Gallagher

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