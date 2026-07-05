Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

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3.30 Ayr

Ed Dunlop has hit a rich vein of form and a couple of his look worth an interest, starting with Slack Bob , who makes the long journey to Ayr for the 7f handicap (3.30).

This three-year-old appears to have improved this season, with all three of his runs being better than the five he had in his first campaign, according to Racing Post Ratings.

He has twice been run out of things over a mile on turf this year, including last time when third of ten at Newbury, and it might be that the son of Mayson is better over this trip.

He certainly won well enough over it on Lingfield's Polytrack in May, and there is no reason to believe it was the surface that made the difference. This is his first run against older horses and he can take advantage of the generous weight-for-age allowance.

Slack Bob 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ed Dunlop

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'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections

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