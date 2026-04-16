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TippingPlay of the Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

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Hoe Joly Smoke

3.30 Ayr

Dan Skelton has a solid record at this meeting, and his form figures in this race are a seriously impressive 113121F1.

Hoe Joly Smoke has run pretty well without winning all season, most notably when third to Three Card Brag over 3m1f at Cheltenham in October and then when occupying the same spot behind stablemate Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

He was far from disgraced when sixth of 13 to Lookaway in a Grade 3 handicap at Kempton last time, but finished weakly over that trip and was sent for a wind op just a few days later.

Silk
Hoe Joly Smoke15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

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Paul Kealy has four bets at Ayr and Newbury - and one of them could be 'a class above' their rivals    

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