Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

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4.40 Ascot

You won't have to look very far down the market, if at all, to find the Julie Camacho-trained six-year-old, who ran his best race for a year when touched off over course and distance just under a fortnight ago, just being edged out by a rival who raced a lot closer to the often-favoured stands' side.

Havana Blue is in stall 13 this time instead of stall two, and while he's up 3lb, he's still 10lb lower than when starting out last summer.

That run wasn't the first sign that Havana Blue is on the way back, as he ran really well when a close fifth at Beverley in May, and his poor run in between the two good ones came on soft ground (anyone remember that?), which is no good to him.

Havana Blue 16:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Julie Camacho

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