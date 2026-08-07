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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

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Silk
Fantasy Believer14:45 Ascot
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Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Fantasy Believer

2.45 Ascot

Ed Walker's Fantasy Believer goes in the Challenge (2.45) and not only has Saffie Osborne ridden him before, she has a better record on him than any other jockey.

The nine-year-old has won ten times in an admirable 61-race career, and five of those wins have come under Osborne from just 12 rides, including on the only two occasions she has ridden him at Ascot.

Fantasy Believer has yet to win at 1m4f, but hasn't had many tries, and he was staying on steadily when fourth to impressive winner Al Azd at this course last month.

Take that rapidly improving and probably Group-class three-year-old out and Fantasy Believer has been beaten only half a length by the other two, so he is evidently in good nick.

So too is Osborne, who has been the jockey of the moment for the last few weeks, and Walker, whose strike-rate in the last two weeks has been 27 per cent, and as Fantasy Believer has won the last four times he's run off a mark lower than 90, I make him easily the most appealing bet on the card.

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