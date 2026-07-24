Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

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2.55 Ascot

The 17-runner Moet & Chandon International Handicap features a favourite almost as short as Calandagan is for the King George, and it is hard to argue too strongly about the price.

His jockey said the Jersey Stakes had been under consideration before Extremely Zain stormed home off a mark of just 93 in a 7f handicap at York the weekend prior to Royal Ascot, so an 8lb rise might be nowhere near enough.

Then again, it was only a Class 3 against largely exposed rivals at York, and this competition is much hotter, so it might pay not to get too carried away.

I thought the obvious one against him was Amazing Journey , who won a Class 3 handicap at Ascot two weeks ago just as easily and runs here under a 3lb penalty instead of carrying the full extra 8lb the handicapper would give him.

He has been seriously progressive at 6f this season following a gelding op at the end of his juvenile campaign, and only the doubt about the extra furlong makes him as big as he is.

His form figures at 7f are just 507, but he encountered loads of trouble in the first two and stayed on strongly both times, including on heavy ground.

Amazing Journey 14:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

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Paul Kealy is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan among four tips for the cracking Saturday action

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