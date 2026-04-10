Aintree day three tips: Paul Kealy's best bet on Grand National day

1.20 Aintree

Quantum Quest looked like developing into a proper stayer for Henry de Bromhead last season, and he immediately improved for tackling this distance on his return, winning his first two and then running fifth in a Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham in October.

That was the race in which Pertemps Final winner Supremely West (favourite here) was third, while the winner was Ma Shantou, who is 25lb higher now, and the runner-up was Electric Mason, who won a big pot at Haydock next time.

Quantum Quest wasn't disgraced in a Grade 3 next time, looking as though a stronger gallop would suit, and he should get that in this much bigger field.

Quantum Quest 13:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

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