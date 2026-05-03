Marcus Buckland's play of the day at Windsor

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3.33 Windsor

The Pat Phelan-trained Upsomdowns shaped with plenty of promise when getting up for second on his handicap debut over a mile at Lingfield in January, and he should give a good account off the same mark now tackling turf for the first time in the mile handicap (3.33 ) at Windsor.

The Time Test colt hinted at ability in three maiden runs at the back-end of last year, most notably when fourth of nine at odds of 125-1 at Kempton in October.

He ran to an RPR of 68 on that occasion, so has clear potential off an official mark matching that figure. Fitness has to be taken on trust following 121 days off, but this looks a winnable race and the booking of Clifford Lee catches the eye.

Upsomdowns 15:33 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Pat Phelan

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