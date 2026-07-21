Harry Wilson's play of the day at Worcester

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1.55 Worcester

Alex Dunn has taken quite a selective approach this jumps campaign and it's paying off as she's operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate.

Dunn has more success with her chasers, emphasised by the fact she has a 15 per cent strike-rate in that sphere in the last five seasons compared with just four per cent over hurdles, and it looks worth siding with her Holy Legend in the 2m4f handicap chase (1.55) at Worcester.

The seven-year-old didn't make an instant impact over fences but has done much better since getting on a left-handed track, justifying market support when bolting up by 13 lengths at Fontwell in May before going down by less than a length over this course and distance last time.

That form looks rock solid. The winner, who was on the middle leg of a hat-trick, has since followed up in a much better-class race, and the pair pulled 12 lengths clear of the third.

Holy Legend has been raised another 4lb, but his new mark of 88 doesn't look beyond him based on the career-best Racing Post Rating of 92 he has achieved on his last two runs, and he's still unexposed under these conditions, so there could be plenty more to come.

Holy Legend 13:55 Worcester View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Alexandra Dunn

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